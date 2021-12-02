NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Major League Baseball owners have imposed a lockout after failing to reach a new contract agreement with the players union.

Owners voted unanimously in favor of the lockout, which took effect after the collective bargaining agreement with players expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

This marks the first work stoppage in baseball since a strike shortened the 1994 and 1995 seasons. It’s unclear if it will affect opening day this coming spring.

The lockout prevents teams and players from having any contact, and puts a stop to trades and free agent signings.

The New York Mets’ latest signing, pitcher Max Scherzer, and his agent, Scott Boras, addressed the situation Wednesday.

“There are so many different ways as players as whole that we believe we can make the game better. We’re absolutely committed to doing that,” Sherzer told reporters. “I hear every other player, whether young or old, they’re all saying the same thing clubhouse to clubhouse. It’s not just me who thinks this, it’s everybody. It’s obvious to all the players.”

“We have something in our rules that creates non-competitiveness. It creates something that drives down fan interest. All those things need to be addressed and addressed immediately, because the whole integrity and wholesomeness of the game needs to be back to where it was, so there’s an incentive to get back to the ballpark and win every day,” Boras added.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued a statement early Thursday morning, saying in part, “This defensive lockout was necessary, because the players association’s vision for Major League Baseball would threaten the ability of most teams to be competitive… It’s simply not a viable option. From the beginning, the MLBPA has been unwilling to move from their starting position, compromise or collaborate on solutions.”

