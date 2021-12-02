UNIONDALE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island leaders are joining forces to make sure no child goes without a gift this holiday season.
Marines, lawmakers, law enforcement officers and Santa gathered to announce the 11th annual Toys for Tots drive at Nassau Coliseum.
Organizers say they are slightly behind their regular collection schedule, so Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder has a message for anyone listening.
"Get off your couch Sunday morning and drop off a gift here. It's gonna go to some needy kid around the country that deserves a toy on Christmas morning to put a smile on that kid's face and show 'em that we do care," he said.
They will collect toys from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday for children 12 and under.