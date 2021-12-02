METUCHEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on state lawmakers to pass a package of gun safety laws he proposed back in April.
"We have to act, and we have to act now. We must make enacting the next wave of common sense gun safety laws one of our top priorities of the remaining days of the current legislative session," Murphy said Thursday, adding there are 40 days left in the session.
The proposed bills would:
- Require firearm safety training
- Mandate safe storage of firearms
- Ban .50 caliber firearms
- Close loopholes for importing out-of-state firearms
- Establish electronic ammunition sales records for law enforcement
- Promote microstamping technology
- Regulate school shooting drills
- Hold gun industry accountable with public nuisance laws
The April proposal also called for $10 million for violence intervention programs and $2 million for the Gun Violence Research Center at Rutgers University.
