NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a heavy police presence outside the United Nations headquarters near East 42nd Street and First Avenue on Thursday morning.

Police were in a standoff with a man who was on the sidewalk with a weapon. However, the man eventually surrendered peacefully, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The NYPD Bomb Squad arrived on the scene as a precaution, but police said there was no indication the man had any type of explosive device.

Man surrendered after notebooks he gave cops were handed to UN official. https://t.co/EMWdfld3FS pic.twitter.com/auVd3a3riP — Tony Aiello (@AielloTV) December 2, 2021

“One of the security guards from the United Nations ran over to us and said, ‘Get out of the truck! Get out of the truck! … And we got out of the truck and ran to 42nd Street,” witness Brian Osborne said.

Police said there was never a threat to the public.

Hostage negotiators spoke with the man, who handed over some notebooks before lowering his weapon and surrendering.

Traffic in the area around the UN was shut down in some spots.

