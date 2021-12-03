NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspect after a woman’s SUV was stolen in Brooklyn.
According to police, the woman parked her 2010 Lexus RX 350 , but left it running, and got out near the corner of Troutman Street and Myrtle Avenue on Nov. 30 around 1:45 p.m.
Surveillance video shows a man getting into the unattended SUV and driving away.
Surveillance video shows a man getting into the unattended SUV and driving away.
The woman realized her car was stolen when she returned to the spot after shopping, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.