NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Columbia University student Davide Giri was stabbed to death late Thursday near Morningside Park, where police say the suspect also wounded a second victim.

The university president said Giri, 30, was a graduate student at the School of Engineering and Applied Science.

“This news is both unspeakably sad and deeply shocking, as it took place only steps from our campus. The University is working closely with NYPD to learn more details of the attack and, of course, we will keep you updated as we learn more,” Lee C. Bollinger said in a statement. “These are moments when being in a community really matters. I, therefore, encourage you to seek out and be with others, who will need you as much as you need them. Also, please take advantage of the many University resources that can provide comfort and support.”

Police said Giri was stabbed in the stomach around 11 p.m. near the park. Officers found him by the corner of West 123rd Street and Amsterdam Avenue. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but later died.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody. Police sources tell CBS2 he is a suspected gang member with prior arrests and was out on parole.

“It is shocking news,” one student told CBS2. “Genuinely, it’s a true tragedy if that’s the case.”

Police said about 15 minutes later, the second victim, a 27-year-old Italian tourist, was also stabbed in the stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Investigators believe both incidents were unprovoked and the victims did not know each other.

According to authorities, a witness who saw the second attack identified the suspect, and police spotted him about 20 blocks away by 104th Street and Central Park. Officers saw a man holding a knife and harassing a third person, but took him into custody before he could do more harm.

So far, there’s no word on charges or a motive.

The deadly stabbing happened about four blocks from where 18-year-old Columbia student Tessa Majors was killed in 2019.