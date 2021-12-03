NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured another at a short term apartment rental in Brooklyn.
It happened in the Gravesend section Friday morning.
Police were responding to a 911 call about an assault in progress, but the officers found a man dead and another shot in the leg.READ MORE: Police: Miguel Rojas Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Bridgeport, Connecticut
Police said they recovered two large duffel bags stuffed with thousands of dollars worth of marijuana, guns and cash.
So far, there are no arrests.