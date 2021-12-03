NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The FDNY says Probationary Firefighter Vincent Malveaux suffered a medical event during a training exercise Thursday and died.
"It's a very sad day for the fire department as we mourn, along with his mom and dad, the loss of this man who just turned 31 years old this past November and was only at the very, very start of his career as a firefighter" Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters Friday morning.
The commissioner said Malveaux was participating in “functional skills training” at the FDNY Academy on Randall’s Island when he suddenly collapsed.
“He started to feel sick, he passed out, lost consciousness,” he said. “He was immediately treated and transported right here to Harlem Hospital.”
Nigro said Malveaux never regained consciousness and died early Friday morning. His exact cause of death is under investigation.
“Unfortunately, we were not successful, and there is not a dry eye in this hospital, in our ICU, in our emergency department,” said Eric Wei, interim CEO at Harlem Hospital.The 31-year-old from Brooklyn was sworn in on Oct. 25 and was on week six of 18 in training. He previously served as an EMT in the Bronx.
“He was doing fabulously at the academy, extremely fit, his marks were good. He was enjoying what he was doing,” said Nigro.
Malveaux is survived by his parents, who were both by his bedside when he passed away.
