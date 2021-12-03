MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The United States Department of Justice said Friday it has opened an investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department.
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced the probe into allegations the department engaged in a pattern of discriminatory policing.
The investigation will look into the Mount Vernon Police Department’s use of force, strip and body searches and handling of evidence, according to the DOJ.
