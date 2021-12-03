By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! Our cold front rolled through overnight and we're waking up to a chilly northwest breeze. Temps went from near 60 degrees yesterday to feeling like the 30s out the door.
Despite plenty of sunshine, it'll stay on the chilly side today. Highs will only be in the mid 40s, about 10-15 degrees colder. Wind chills won't get much higher than the upper 30s to around 40 this afternoon.
The weekend is looking pretty good. Another weak clipper swings by to our north early Saturday. That could touch off a few light showers or flurries early in the morning. Otherwise, it’ll just bring some clouds our way. Sunday looks to start off bright with more clouds into the PM hours.
Our next decent risk of any rain rolls in for Monday. On the plus side, it'll come with another mild surge and many spots likely get into the 60s to start the new work week.
Have a great Friday!