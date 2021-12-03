LAKEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a call to remember people who are without homes as we enter the winter season.

Volunteers in New Jersey are trying to help those who are staying outdoors.

Derrick, an Ocean County resident who recently found himself homeless, led CBS2’s Meg Baker through the woods to where he just got set up.

“It’s very true, you take things for granted until you don’t have it. I’m living proof, but I will fight for another day,” he said.

He has a strong tent, a cot inside with some belongings and, most importantly, a heater run off propane.

“There’s people worse off. Imagine being out in the cold next month or the month after. Terrible, terrible,” Derrick said.

Minister Steve Brigham, who has been serving homeless individuals in the area for more than a decade, helped get Derrick set up.

“A key element of the camping outdoors during wintertime, living outdoors during the wintertime is to have some type of heat. Without heat, living outside in the wintertime is absolutely miserable. So these heaters are very safe and they run on propane. They’re portable, and so they’re a lifesaver for the homeless,” Brigham said.

Brigham says he serves 30 homeless people in the woods of Ocean County.

“There is no permanent shelter in Ocean County. There’s a Code Blue shelter that’s open when the temperatures are below 35 degrees, but when it’s above 35 degrees, it’s still cold,” he said.

He asks that when you donate this holiday season to think of the homeless — warm socks, gloves, hats and coats are very much needed in addition to propane tanks and tents.

You can visit Brigham’s Facebook page here to find out how to donate and where to drop off.

CBS2’s Meg Baker contributed to this report.