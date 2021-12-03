NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two women they say stole from a Staten Island beauty store and assaulted an employee who tried to stop them.
It happened around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday inside S.I. Beauty Supply on Forest Avenue.
Police said the first suspect left the store without paying for her items.
When the worker confronted the second suspect, she allegedly pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face.
When the worker confronted the second suspect, she allegedly pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face.
Police said the women made off with approximately $155 in stolen goods.
The 36-year-old employee was treated for pain and bruising to her face.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.