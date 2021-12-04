BREAKING NEWSConnecticut Reports First Confirmed Case Of Omicron Variant
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn community is denouncing gun violence and calling on the next mayoral administration to take action.

Community leaders and tenants from the Bayview Houses held a rally in Canarsie on Saturday.

An 18-year-old from that area died in a shooting in November.

Residents want Mayor-elect Eric Adams to fully fund anti-gun violence initiatives in their community.

“If we stop the violence, it’s one thing, but we also have to bring in a group that’s going to do the intervention work, that’s going to do the mediation. We need a kill-violence group in Canarsie,” one speaker said.

Right now, Canarsie is not included in the city’s high-risk crisis management system.

City data shows those dedicated zones saw a 40% decrease in shooting from 2010 to 2019.

