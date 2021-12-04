BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Connecticut.
Officers were sent to West Avenue and West Liberty Street in Bridgeport around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired.
When they arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Jalen Parilla, of Stratford, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later.
Witnesses told police Parilla was shot by 28-year-old Miguel Rojas, of Bridgeport. Rojas had allegedly been stalking Parilla and his girlfriend.
Authorities are searching for Rojas, who was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord with a Connecticut license plate reading AR78215.
Anyone who sees Rojas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 203-576-TIPS.