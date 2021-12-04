Omicron Variant3 More Cases Identified In New York, Statewide Total Rises To At Least 8
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The number of cases of the Omicron variant in New York state has grown.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday three more cases have been identified, raising the statewide total to eight.

There was no immediate word on the location of the new cases, nor their severity.

Hochul wrote on Twitter that the increase in Omicron cases had been “expected.”

“Keep using the tools to help prevent the spread of COVID & its variants. Get vaccinated, get your booster, & wear your mask,” Hochul wrote.

On Thursday, officials announced that five cases of the variant had been discovered statewide, including four in New York City and one on Long Island.

On Friday, New Jersey officials confirmed their first case of the Omicron variant.

CBSNewYork Team