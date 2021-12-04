By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a quiet first weekend of December with a seasonable chill. Temps this afternoon will be in the upper 40s (right where we should be) under a mix of sun and clouds. The winds from yesterday have subsided, so there’s not much of a wind chill factor today.
Tonight will be cold in the 30s and upper 20s N&W. Then it’s a similar story for your Sunday with temps in the mid 40s. Some more clouds will stream in tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of our next rain chance.
Another warm surge comes in Monday with temps climbing into the 60s! Some rain showers will be around in the morning, then the midday hours look dry. A strong cold front moves through in the evening with a round of gusty showers. By the time we wake up Tuesday, wind chills are in the 20s.
Get ready for some wild swings over the next few days! Have a great weekend.