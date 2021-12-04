NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 4,000 runners took part in the Ted Corbitt 15k in Central Park on Saturday.
Corbitt was the first president of New York Road Runners and the first African-American to compete in the Olympic marathon.
He completed 223 and ultra-marathons, winning 30 of them.
Corbitt was also known as the father of long-distance running and fought to include everyone in the sport he loved.