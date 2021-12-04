CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Central Park, Local TV, New York, New York Road Runners

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 4,000 runners took part in the Ted Corbitt 15k in Central Park on Saturday.

Corbitt was the first president of New York Road Runners and the first African-American to compete in the Olympic marathon.

He completed 223 and ultra-marathons, winning 30 of them.

Corbitt was also known as the father of long-distance running and fought to include everyone in the sport he loved.

