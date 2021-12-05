NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 40-year-old man was killed when his car collided with an MTA bus Saturday on Staten Island.
The crash happened shortly after 10:15 p.m. on Ebbitts Street near Weed Avenue.
Police said 40-year-old Mikhail Sukhitskiy was driving west in a Subaru sedan when it collided with the bus traveling east.
First responders found Sukhitskiy unconscious and unresponsive. He was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was pronounced dead.
The bus driver was not injured, and there were no passengers on board at the time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.