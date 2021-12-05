DEVELOPINGBob Dole, Former Senate GOP Leader And Presidential Nominee, Dies At 98
By CBSNewYork Team
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hotel employee fell to his death from a window Saturday on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police say 41-year-old David Lerner fell out an upper floor window around 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Long Island on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge.

He was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and will investigate.

Police ask anyone with information about Lerner’s death to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.

