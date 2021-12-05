HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hotel employee fell to his death from a window Saturday on Long Island.
Suffolk County Police say 41-year-old David Lerner fell out an upper floor window around 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Long Island on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge.READ MORE: AP: Chris Cuomo Accused Of Sexual Harassment Days Before CNN Firing
He was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: Connecticut Man Who Tested Positive For Omicron Variant Resting At Home With Mild Symptoms, Gov. Lamont Says
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and will investigate.MORE NEWS: Bob Dole, Former Senate GOP Leader And Presidential Nominee, Dies At 98
Police ask anyone with information about Lerner’s death to call the homicide squad at 631-852-6392.