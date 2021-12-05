NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot and killed Thursday after an argument inside a deli in East Harlem.
It happened shortly before 8 p.m. on East 119th Street near Third Avenue.
Police said Matthew Rivera got into an argument with another man inside the deli, and the fight spilled out onto the sidewalk, where he was shot in the torso.
River was pronounced dead at NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem.
Police released a photo of the man they’re searching for Saturday. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.