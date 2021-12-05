By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
We’re looking at a seasonable chill to finish out this first weekend of December. Highs will be in the mid 40s this afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase this evening, but it’ll remain dry.
Late tonight into early Monday, a round of showers moves through as a warm front approaches. The early Monday morning commute may be damp, but it'll dry out for midday tomorrow. The bigger story will come later in the form of a strong cold front. Temps in the afternoon will climb into the 60s for many! A line of gusty showers moves through in the late afternoon and early evening tomorrow.
By the time we wake up Tuesday, wind chills will only be in the 20s! It’ll be a “feel like” change of 30+ degrees in about 12 hours. Tuesday itself looks brighter, but chilly. Then we eye our next storm system for Wednesday, possibly bringing a mixed bag of rain and snow to the area. Stay tuned.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!