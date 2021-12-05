CHESTER, Pa. (CBSNewYork) — Talles Magno’s goal in the 88th minute sent New York City FC to its first appearance in the MLS Cup title game with a 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Sunday.
TALLES MAGNO FOR THE LATE LEAD IN THE CONFERENCE FINAL! 🗽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/29xPGPwcit
— New York City FC (@NYCFC) December 5, 2021
NYCFC will face the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Portland next Saturday at 3 p.m. for the league championship
Down five starters and several other players due to COVID-19 protocols, Philadelphia’s makeshift lineup played inspired soccer in the first half, and then took the lead in the 63rd minute on an own goal by NYCFC’s Alex Callens.
However, the Union’s lead was short lived as NYCFC’s Maxi Moralez leveled the score two minutes later, slamming home a loose ball.
Response 💥 @mmoralezoficial pic.twitter.com/goLTPMgpXq
— New York City FC (@NYCFC) December 5, 2021
To overcome his team’s sluggish first half, NYCFC head coach Ronny Deila made several key substitutions early in the final 45 minutes, including inserting defender Gudi Thórarinsson and forward Magno, who hooked up on the winning goal.
NYCFC’s victory also gave the club its first significant trophy in its seven-year history.
