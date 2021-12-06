SUFFERN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A hit-and-run driver slammed into a married couple leaving a suburban Christmas parade Saturday night in Suffern.

CBS2’s Tony Aiello spoke with one of the injured victims Monday.

“When I seen my wife sitting there, that’s not good. She’s the only thing I got,” said Billy Danzi.

Danzi spoke right before heading to Good Samaritan Hospital where his wife, Donna Raimondi, is being treated for multiple trauma.

Surveillance video shows the couple being struck by a driver who sped away from the scene.

“You hit two people. You’re lucky we’re not dead,” Danzi said.

Danzi said they had just left the Suffern Christmas Parade and stopped to get some food to-go. As they walked to their car, parked near the railroad tracks, a silver SUV struck Danzi then his wife.

“Next minute I know, I’m up in the air. I’m on the ground. Then I see my wife in front of me. She wasn’t talking, she wasn’t breathing, she wasn’t doing anything,” Danzi said.

“The car kept going. It did not stop, and that was horrible,” said witness Paula Moffitt.

“People are out and they want to enjoy the holiday season. They’re out to eat dinner or whatever, and it’s a sad tragedy,” said Suffern Police Chief Andrew Loughlin.

Suffern police are working many leads. Evidence includes a passenger side mirror dislodged by the impact with the victims. Police believe the late-model Kia Sportage likely has front passenger side damage.

Witnesses described the driver as a white male with a gray beard.

“I want this person caught, and I know law enforcement is doing everything they can for me,” said Danzi.

Given the crowd in the village after the parade, Danzi said he’s grateful no one else was hurt as the driver sped away.