NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The busy Theater District turned into a crime scene Sunday night, after a man was stabbed during a robbery.
Police said the attack happened at around 7 p.m. at 50th Street and Broadway.
The victim was stabbed in the thigh. He was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
CBS2 spoke to a nearby worker who described a chaotic scene involving a fight.
"I see some people run. He come back from here, blood come from his body, a lot of blood coming, yeah," witness Khaled Eid said.
Police are still looking for the suspect, who is described as a man in his 20s.