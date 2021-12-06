NYC Vaccine MandateMayor Says Private Companies Must Require Proof Of Vaccination Starting Dec. 27
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a man they said was wielding “wooden daggers” and threatened to kill a woman at a Midtown subway station.

It happened Nov. 29 at 7:20 a.m.

Police said the victim, 46, was on a southbound 4 train near 59th Street when the suspect approached her and threatened to kill her. He also allegedly made anti-white statements, police said.

The suspect has a tattoo of an ankh on the right side of his face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

