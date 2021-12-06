NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The new Broadway show “MJ The Musical” begins preview performances Monday night.
It's about Michael Jackson, and stars Broadway newcomer Myles Frost.
“MJ The Musical” was written by two-time Pulitzer prize-winner Lynn Nottage.
The production provided a behind-the-scenes look at creative team members in rehearsal.
Monday night is the world premiere for the musical, which is co-produced by Michael Jackson’s estate.
The official opening night is Feb. 1.