NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman is suing Amazon after she says one of the company’s vans hit her car and sped away. The incident was caught on surveillance video.

The woman, who asked to be identified only as Lucia, said the crash left her injured and without a car, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Monday.

Video shows an Amazon Logistics van pulling out and rear-ending a parked car in Queens.

Lucia said she was waiting for her husband to return from the grocery store when the car she was in was hit.

“It was definitely scary because it was unexpected,” Lucia said. “It was just a big bang. That’s all I felt.”

Police said the crash happened Oct. 22 on Beach Channel Drive and Beach 70th Street in Far Rockaway.

According to Lucia, the driver left the scene. But after she and her husband went after him, he returned and spoke with police.

Lucia suffered neck injuries as a result of the crash.

“From the impact, I definitely had whiplash and I have neck pain due to the accident,” she said to Dhillon.

Lucia, a mother of four, said her vehicle is undrivable and she had to get a rental. While she had basic liability insurance, it did not cover the collision.

Lucia said she has repeatedly asked Amazon to pay for her insurance claim along with her rental expenses. She received a response from the company saying it was looking into it a few weeks ago.

“Well, the main thing is my car because I depend on that car. I do everything. I take my kids to school, I take my daughter to work, my husband to work. Just be responsible. That’s all I am asking for, to be responsible,” Lucia said.

Fed up, Lucia is now suing Amazon along with the driver of the van. She called the whole experience extremely frustrating.

“How big of a company is Amazon? I think you should be a little more responsible. You have a reputation behind your name,” Lucia said.

Lucia said she didn’t do anything wrong and deserves to be compensated in this situation.

Amazon has not responded to CBS2’s request for comment. We were unable to reach the driver of the van.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.