By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
A round of light snow will likely arrive early Wednesday morning and push through parts of our area.
It will mainly impact our northwest suburbs and closer to the city.
Another batch of light to moderate snow is possible midday into the afternoon Wednesday as an offshore low develops off to our south and east.
It is a close call as to whether or not the precipitation from this will graze our area, but if it does, additional snowfall amounts are expected.
As of Monday morning, snowfall amounts Wednesday are expected to range from a trace to two or more inches.