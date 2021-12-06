NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Wicked” is the latest Broadway production to cancel performances because of COVID.
First, Saturday’s 8 p.m. show was canceled. Then, Sunday’s 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows were too.
Out of an abundance of caution, based on previous testing results and scheduled absences in the company, today’s performances of Wicked are canceled. pic.twitter.com/8qRMvBq1Gc
— Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) December 5, 2021
A post on the “Wicked” Twitter account blamed positive COVID-19 test results combined with previously scheduled absences.
All tickets are being refunded. Most Broadway shows are not open Mondays, so the next scheduled performance is 7 p.m. Tuesday.