BREAKING NEWSNYC Announces First-In-The-Nation Vaccine Mandate For Private Companies
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Broadway, Coronavirus, COVID, Entertainment, Health, Local TV, Theater

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — “Wicked” is the latest Broadway production to cancel performances because of COVID.

First, Saturday’s 8 p.m. show was canceled. Then, Sunday’s 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows were too.

A post on the “Wicked” Twitter account blamed positive COVID-19 test results combined with previously scheduled absences.

All tickets are being refunded. Most Broadway shows are not open Mondays, so the next scheduled performance is 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CBSNewYork Team