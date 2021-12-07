NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a burglar broke into a Brooklyn synagogue three times and stole cash from the donation box.
The first incident happened on Nov. 24 at Congregation Israel of Kings Bay in Sheepshead Bay. The suspect allegedly broke a window before climbing inside and taking $600.
He struck again on Dec. 2 and 5, making off with a total of $2,200.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.