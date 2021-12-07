NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Medical experts recently declared children’s mental health a national emergency, urging policy makers to take swift action to tackle the ongoing problem, which was exacerbated by the pandemic.

CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis took a close look at the crisis in our area, from Connecticut to Long Island.

“Hi, my name is Syndey, and I have cerebral palsy,” Greenwich resident Sydney Moran said with the help of an iPad. “This is how I communicate.”

When CBS2 met Moran, she couldn’t wait to share that she had the best summer.

“I went to a special needs camp, and I learned that there are people who are like me,” she said. “It was the best experience of my life.”

But the tenacious 10-year-old struggled when she return to school this fall.