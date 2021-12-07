ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday pledged $2 million in state funding to help Afghan evacuees resettle in New York.
The funds will be distributed to nonprofit partners throughout the state that provide assistance for the evacuees.
“We’re going to be providing medical care, mental health treatment, because of the incredible stress that individuals who’ve been displaced from their world that they always knew growing up and are now in a very foreign place, language skills, job training, cultural competence training, free immigration legal services, which is so important to get those legal documents for visas,” Hochul said.
The new funding is in addition to the $3 million the state Legislature secured in the current year’s budget to help the refugees.