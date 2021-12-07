CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic new video was released Tuesday by the NYPD.

An officer is seen rushing over with a fire extinguisher to a car engulfed by flames in the Bronx.

When the officer gets closer, he sees a driver stuck and pulls him out to safety.

Police say the incident happened in November at Randall and East Tremont avenues in Throggs Neck.

Thanks to the officer’s quick actions, police say the driver was not seriously hurt.

