NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dramatic new video was released Tuesday by the NYPD.
An officer is seen rushing over with a fire extinguisher to a car engulfed by flames in the Bronx.READ MORE: Police Announce Arrest Of Jamoy Phillip In Fatal Stabbing Of Akeem Loney On 2 Train Bound For Penn Station
When the officer gets closer, he sees a driver stuck and pulls him out to safety.
READ MORE: Parents On Alert After Student Robbed At Knifepoint In Queens Middle School Bathroom; 'How Does Somebody Get Past Security?'
This is how quickly your cops shift gears from crime fighters to life savers — going into harm’s way every day to protect human life, to keep strangers safe.
Truly a noble calling — they earn every bit of the name NY’s #Finest.pic.twitter.com/dUBZJql0Kl
— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) December 7, 2021
Police say the incident happened in November at Randall and East Tremont avenues in Throggs Neck.MORE NEWS: Police: Man Brandishing Wooden Daggers Threatens To Kill Woman On Subway
Thanks to the officer’s quick actions, police say the driver was not seriously hurt.