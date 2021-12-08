JUST INPfizer Says COVID Vaccine Booster Appears To Protect Against Omicron Variant
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway theaters will pay tribute Wednesday to legendary Stephen Sondheim.

Marquees will be dimmed for one minute at 6:30 p.m. in honor of the composer and lyricist who died last month at the age of 91.

His long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.”

Sondheim’s work will continue to delight Broadway audiences. A production of his musical “Company” is set to officially open Thursday night at the Bernard Jacobs Theater.

