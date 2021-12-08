NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Over 140,000 Con Edison customers in Brooklyn and Queens are being asked to conserve energy.
Crews are repairing electric cables near Liberty Avenue and Bradford Street in Brooklyn, and the company has reduced voltage by 8% in certain areas to protect equipment and maintain service.READ MORE: NYPD Reaching Out Across City To Find Potential Organ Donors
About 174 customers are without service.
Con Edison is asking about 143,400 customers to conserve energy.READ MORE: Westchester Police: Vehicle Fleeing NYPD Finally Stopped In Yonkers
Affected neighborhoods include Broad Channel, South Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Lindenwood, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Woodhaven and Kew Gardens in Queens, and East New York, Cypress Hills, Highland Park and City Line in Brooklyn.
Customers in the affected areas are asked to avoid using energy-intensive appliances like washers, dryers and microwaves.
Customers can report outages and check service restoration status at www.conEd.com/reportoutage , by calling 1-800-752-6633 or through Con Ed’s apps.MORE NEWS: With COVID Numbers Climbing Again Across Tri-State Area, Officials Again Push For People To Get Vaccinated
