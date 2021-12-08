NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The corrections officers‘ union is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City’s vaccine mandate for city workers.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court seeks to stop the city’s vaccination deadline.
They’re also calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers who are on leave can return to work and address the severe staffing crisis.
The union says officers have been working 60 hours over five consecutive days each week.