NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Congressman Lee Zeldin and Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis have introduced new legislation to defund the newly opened supervised injection centers in Manhattan.
The centers in Washington Heights and East Harlem allow users to inject illegal drugs as nurses and other staff monitor them and provide addiction treatment.
The proposed bill would withhold federal funding from city, state or private entities that operate supervised injection sites, saying it is in violation of the Controlled Substances Act.
New York City was the first city in the United States to open authorized overdose prevention centers.