ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Light of Day Foundation concert series to raise money to defeat Parkinson’s disease and related illnesses begins next month.

CBS2’s Meg Baker has a preview of an effort that started locally and has gone global.

On Wednesday, she heard a taste of some of the music you will hear if you attend one of the many concerts and events in January.

And there is always the possibility of seeing some famous artists like Bruce Springsteen, who has been a long-time supporter and has surprised fans with special performances over the years.

The foundation utilizes the power of music to raise money, awareness and fund research about Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and PSP.

“Between a million and a half and 2 million people here in America suffer from Parkinson’s disease, predominantly men and predominantly over the age of 40,” Light of Day executive director Tony Pallagrosi said.

It started out as a birthday bash for founder Bob Benjamin, a local band manager and record label owner who was diagnosed with early onset Parkinson’s at 36.

“It’s a progressive disease, which means it doesn’t get better. It just gets worse,” Pallagrosi said. “We try to help families and the sufferers from Parkinson’s achieve a quality of life that’s actually livable and that’s hard.”

The foundation’s mission is to fund research into possible cures, improved treatments and support for patients and families.

Shows will be performed in Montclair, Stony Point in Rockland County, New York City and in Asbury Park at the famed Stone Pony. It’s a chance to listen to some great music while supporting the cause.

More than 125 artists will perform from Jan. 7-17. For more on the concert series and to get tickets, please click here.

