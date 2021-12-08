CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A new sharks exhibit is coming to the American Museum of Natural History.

Starting this month, you’ll get to see dozens of life-sized models of sharks ranging from 33 feet to five inches long.

There’ll be fossils from from diverse species of sharks, along with an interactive exhibit that challenges visitors to hunt like a hammerhead.

The exhibit is open to the public on Dec. 15.

