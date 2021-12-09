NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to make another big announcement soon — who will run the nation’s largest police force.
Adams has vowed New York City’s next top cop will be a woman.
The short list of candidates includes former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, Philadelphia Police Chief Danielle Outlaw, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes and former Newark Police Chief Ivonne Roman.
Adams’ pick would make history as the NYPD‘s first female commissioner.