Today: Increasing clouds and still cold. Highs around 40.

Tonight: Passing snow showers, but mainly N&W. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and still cold with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy and not quite as cold with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Saturday: Mainly early morning showers/drizzle/fog, then blustery and unseasonably warm with record highs in jeopardy. A cold front will pass through later in the afternoon and evening and will likely be accompanied by brief heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds — similar to what we experienced on Monday. Highs will be in the 60s… 70+ S&W.

Sunday: Much colder with highs only in the 40s.

