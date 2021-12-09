NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a suspect opened fire on an off-duty officer in what may have been an attempted robbery or carjacking.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at 154th Street and Macombs Place in Manhattan.
Police say the officer had just gotten into his car when the suspect came up with a gun. The officer drove off, and the suspect fired at his car.
The officer was not hit and did not fire back.
The suspect took off in a silver Nissan SUV.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.