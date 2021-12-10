NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s an update on the East River Park project.
A judge issued a partial temporary restraining order on construction at the site Wednesday, but trees were being cut down Friday morning as Chopper 2 was over the park.
Construction started Monday, but the judge's order granted activists the chance to appeal. It forced most of the work to stop, but workers were still able to cut down trees.
Some residents said the park would be ruined by the reconstruction plan, which calls for tearing it down and raising the area on eight feet of fill.
The city has until Dec. 20 to respond.