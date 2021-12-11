NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify two young men wanted in connection to a violent attack near a Staten Island high school.
The incident happened Monday afternoon near the Susan E. Wagner High School football field.
Police say the suspects allegedly punched a 16-year-old boy, and one hit him in the head with a gun.
The suspects are also accused of hitting a 19-year-old boy in the face.
