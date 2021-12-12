By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good morning! Last evening's gusty showers and storms are long gone. The winds are lessening and we're in for a much brighter… and much colder day!
After a new daily record in Central Park on Saturday of 66, temps won't get out of the 40s today. Despite the 20+ degree drop, we're back to where we should be for mid-December. It'll still be breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph, especially this morning. So even with plenty of sunshine today, it'll feel more like the low 40s.
Things stay pretty quiet for the next several days. Temps climb back above normal with highs in the low to mid 50s. Our next threat of any rain looks to be late in the week.
Have a good one!