NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a suspected armed robber who they believe struck in Brooklyn at least six times over the last six weeks.
The robberies happened during early morning hours in and around the Bushwick section.READ MORE: Driver Arrested For DWI After Teen Killed, 5 Injured In Late-Night Crash In Woodmere
According to police, five of six victims were women in their 20s. They were usually accosted on the street, but in two cases the suspect forced his way into their apartment.READ MORE: New Video Shows Attack On Teens Near Staten Island High School; NYPD Trying To Identify Suspects
In each case, the man showed a gun and demanded money and items like cellphones, police said.
He is believed to have stolen more than $2,700 worth of cash and property since the first reported incident on Troutman Street on Oct. 29.MORE NEWS: Search Continues For Victims Of Tornadoes That Killed Dozens In Central US
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.