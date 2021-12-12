WOODMERE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was killed in a late-night crash in Woodmere and a driver was arrested for DWI, Nassau County police said Sunday.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue.
The 15-year-old girl was one of four passengers in a white 2018 Audi Q5 SUV turning southbound onto Peninsula Boulevard when a blue 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck heading north crashed into it.
The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.
The other three passengers and the driver of the Audi were also hospitalized. The driver, a 38-year-old woman, was in critical condition. The remaining passengers suffered “less serious injuries,” police said.
Arlin Javier Aguilera, of West Hempstead, was behind the wheel of the Dodge, police said. Aguilera, 34, was arrested and charged with DWI, vehicular manslaughter and vehicular assault.
Aguilera and his passenger suffered minor injuries, police said.