NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a possible hate crime on a subway platform in the Bronx.
It happened back on Dec. 1 at the 174th Street station in Crotona Park East.
Police said the suspect made an anti-Chinese remark before slapping a 58-year-old woman in the face.
The victim suffered pain to her face and a scratch on her nose, but refused medical attention at the scene.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is now looking for her attacker.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.