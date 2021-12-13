NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a subway station in the Bronx.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday on the mezzanine at the 241st Street-Wakefield station.
Police said the victim was stabbed in the torso after an argument. He was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect took off running from the scene.
