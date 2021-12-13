NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer says a deal has been reached between the MTA and Amtrak that will speed up work on two big transportation projects.
Schumer said Monday a disagreement over which agency would pay for fixing the East River Tunnels has been solved.
Now work can proceed on that project and on Penn Access, which will create four new commuter rail stations in the Bronx.
"Amtrak will pay $500 million to help us pay to build the line to Penn Access through the Bronx and up to New Rochelle," Schumer said.
Schumer said the agreement was reached because both projects can tap into a $30 billion federal rail account that was created by the bipartisan infrastructure bill.